Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $91.46 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,513 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Anthem worth $91,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Anthem stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.67. The stock had a trading volume of 707,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.98. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

