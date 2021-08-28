Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $103,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $558.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $527.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

