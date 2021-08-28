Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385,031 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Omnicom Group worth $77,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. 1,305,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

