Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763,072 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $73,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 206,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 46,468,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,768,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

