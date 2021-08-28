Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,829,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,009 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $128,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,873,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,328,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

