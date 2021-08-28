Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,467 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,772 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $221,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $658.52. 1,142,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $615.40. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $662.61. The company has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

