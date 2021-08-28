Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 384,501 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for about 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Everest Re Group worth $153,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

NYSE RE traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.91. 203,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,548. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.41. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

