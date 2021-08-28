Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,461 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of HCA Healthcare worth $79,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $251.85. The stock had a trading volume of 905,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

