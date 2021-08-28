Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 163,904 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Yum! Brands worth $71,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 359.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 239,957 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,499. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

