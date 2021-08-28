Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 169,843 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,843 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Dollar Tree worth $88,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,643,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.89. 6,575,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,754. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

