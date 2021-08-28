Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 28,090 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,090 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Waters worth $100,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock remained flat at $$407.35 on Friday. 136,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,598. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $412.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.