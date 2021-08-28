Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 33,424 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,424 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Motorola Solutions worth $72,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,655,000 after purchasing an additional 160,167 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

