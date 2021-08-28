Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 34,266 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,266 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $75,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

