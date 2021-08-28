Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 39,110 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,110 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of The Hershey worth $79,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Hershey by 8.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,784,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 1,057.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

HSY stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,696 shares of company stock worth $1,541,091. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

