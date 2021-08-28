Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 46,091 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,091 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dollar General worth $68,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 207.8% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

NYSE DG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,170. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

