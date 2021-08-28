Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 61,503 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,503 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $154,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. 8,844,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,676,118. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $239.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.