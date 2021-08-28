Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of AbbVie worth $102,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.