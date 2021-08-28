Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,762,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 209,122 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $98,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 8,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 143,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,524,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. The stock has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

