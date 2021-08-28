Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.91

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.91 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 25.25 ($0.33), with a volume of 12,545 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £174.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.91.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

