Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,677,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 161.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

