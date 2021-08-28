LSV Asset Management Acquires 35,500 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.31% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $90,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.