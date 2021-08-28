LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.11% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $53,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,227 shares of company stock worth $3,208,892. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THG stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.82.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

