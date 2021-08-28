LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.13% of Newmont worth $67,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,072,000 after buying an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Newmont by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Newmont by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Newmont by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 304,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Argus upped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

