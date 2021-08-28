LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,721 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.68% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $52,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $1,088,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,661,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $134.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.53.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

