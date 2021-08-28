LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $87,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Shares of GPI opened at $166.21 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.