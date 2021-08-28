LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,577,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 847,421 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.69% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $84,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 26,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

PDM stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.