LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,528,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.81% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $67,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPC opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

