LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,496,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.85% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $78,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 226.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 442,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 307,084 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 881,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 235,378 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at $8,972,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.