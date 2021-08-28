LSV Asset Management Has $62.19 Million Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,121,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,977 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.39% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $62,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

OPI opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

