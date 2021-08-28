LSV Asset Management Has $69.41 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $69,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $64.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

