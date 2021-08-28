LSV Asset Management Has $77.27 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.33% of Hillenbrand worth $77,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after acquiring an additional 411,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 339,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after buying an additional 270,243 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $9,080,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 407,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 159,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

