LSV Asset Management Has $80.03 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.30% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $80,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.07.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $300.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $171.18 and a 1 year high of $307.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.21.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

