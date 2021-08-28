LSV Asset Management Has $89.44 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $89,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.