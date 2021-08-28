LSV Asset Management Has $90.51 Million Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 73,190 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.21% of Hill-Rom worth $90,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC opened at $132.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $142.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

