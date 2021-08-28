LSV Asset Management Invests $86.87 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 540,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,872,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.03% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $45,909,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $19,581,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $19,033,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $13,343,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CNXC opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $171.91.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.
In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
