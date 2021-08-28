LSV Asset Management Invests $86.87 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 540,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,872,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.03% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $45,909,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $19,581,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $19,033,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $13,343,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of CNXC opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $171.91.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.