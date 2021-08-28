LSV Asset Management Purchases 219,060 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.64% of Progress Software worth $53,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 9.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.