LSV Asset Management Purchases 70,996 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,996 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.57% of CNA Financial worth $70,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNA. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,203,000 after buying an additional 253,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Shares of CNA stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.