LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,551,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 317,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.57% of HollyFrontier worth $83,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.1% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 93,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HFC. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HFC stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.77.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

