LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.54% of TTM Technologies worth $54,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,946 shares of company stock valued at $556,767. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

