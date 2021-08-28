LSV Asset Management Sells 10,055 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.75% of Methode Electronics worth $89,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

