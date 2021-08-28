LSV Asset Management Sells 12,400 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.32% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $54,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

NYSE SWM opened at $38.26 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.