LSV Asset Management Sells 25,600 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.08% of Sykes Enterprises worth $87,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $1,708,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYKE shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $54.00 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

