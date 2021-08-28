LSV Asset Management Sells 269,525 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,233,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269,525 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.18% of Service Properties Trust worth $65,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 67.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 493,236 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $5,174,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 394,502 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

