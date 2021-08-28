LSV Asset Management Sells 29,500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $66,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

