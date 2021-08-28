LSV Asset Management Sells 40,365 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,365 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.75% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $64,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $27.42 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.