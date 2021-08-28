LSV Asset Management Sells 4,050 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Anthem worth $81,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $372.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.98. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.