LSV Asset Management Sells 72,700 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.63% of Curtiss-Wright worth $79,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $2,171,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CW opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.24. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

