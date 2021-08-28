LSV Asset Management Sells 9,500 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.62% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $71,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $1,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

AAWW stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.45. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $78.45.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

