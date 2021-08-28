LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,734,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.36% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $78,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 774,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 90,907 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.4% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 53,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.