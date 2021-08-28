LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.69% of Sealed Air worth $62,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after buying an additional 261,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

NYSE:SEE opened at $61.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

